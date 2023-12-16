HelpLog inSign upSign up for free
AI Link Insertion Prompt

Insert links into the following text where appropriate. Make sure the links provide additional context and are relevant to the content. Consider including product pages, resource links, or other related references: [Insert your text here].

This AI Link Insertion prompt helps you easily insert relevant links into your content, allowing you to improve user experience by providing additional resources, references, or product pages directly within your text. Whether you’re writing product reviews, service descriptions, or how-to guides, this prompt ensures that your content remains connected and valuable to your readers.

Use Cases For This Prompt

  • Product Reviews: Seamlessly insert relevant links to product pages or additional resources to enhance your reviews.
  • Service Descriptions: Include direct links to service offerings, making it easier for readers to explore details.
  • How-To Guides: Add contextually appropriate links to additional resources, tutorials, or related guides.
  • Comparison Articles: Insert links to comparison pages or competitor websites, providing a richer understanding.
  • Customer Testimonials: Integrate links to product or service testimonials to build credibility.

How to Use This Prompt with Taskade AI

  1. Copy the prompt from the box above.
  2. Customize the prompt to match your use case.
  3. (method 1) Use the prompt in a chat with Taskade AI.
  4. (method 2) Add the prompt as a custom command for your AI agent.
  5. Read our guide on the types of prompt engineering techniques.