Craft user stories for the development team to capture system requirements effectively. Focus on outlining clear and concise criteria, incorporating the user's perspective to ensure all functional and non-functional aspects are covered. Use format: "As a [user], I want [feature] so that [benefit]." Encourage collaboration with stakeholders for feedback, revising for clarity while ensuring alignment with project goals and timelines.

Use Cases for This Prompt

Craft clear and concise user stories for agile development teams.

Streamline communication between stakeholders and developers with precise requirements.

Facilitate brainstorming sessions by quickly generating user scenario examples.

Enhance training sessions with varied, AI-generated user story examples.

Improve product backlog quality by refining existing user stories.

