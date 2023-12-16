Copy
Craft an engaging survey to gather insights on customer satisfaction with the product. Use concise questions to explore customer experiences, identify any issues, and gather suggestions for improvement. Ensure the survey is user-friendly, with a mix of multiple-choice, scale-based, and open-ended questions. Focus on creating an inviting tone that encourages honest feedback and underscores appreciation for the customer's time and input.
Our AI-driven Customer Satisfaction with Product Survey prompt swiftly transforms customer feedback into actionable insights, helping businesses enhance their products and improve user experience.