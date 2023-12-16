Copy
Create a detailed plan for conducting a customer needs analysis for a retail company aiming to enhance its product offerings and customer experience. Focus on collecting data through surveys, interviews, and focus groups. Utilize the findings to identify common pain points and opportunities for new product development. Provide a structured report including actionable insights and recommendations for improving overall customer satisfaction.
