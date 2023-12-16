Beta Testing Feedback Form

Copy
Create a feedback form to gather insights from beta testers about their experience with the new software. Include sections to rate user interface, feature functionality, and overall satisfaction. Add fields for specific improvement suggestions and any encountered issues. Ensure questions are clear and concise, encouraging detailed responses. Implement a rating scale and open-ended questions for complete insights into user experience.
