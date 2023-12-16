Legal Memo Prompt

Copy
Draft a legal memo for [Case/Client] detailing the potential outcomes and advisability of pursuing litigation versus settlement in this specific case. Outline relevant legal precedents, analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the case, and include risk assessments. Ensure the memo offers actionable recommendations, includes deadlines, and uses clear, concise language to aid decision-making.
