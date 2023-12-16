Copy
Create a content cluster plan for AI-based topics to boost [Company Name]'s thought leadership and SEO strategy. Identify pillar content and supporting subtopics, ensuring each piece is optimized with keywords, engaging visuals, and actionable insights to address target audience interests. Ensure interlinking between articles for seamless navigation and enhanced user experience. Include metrics for tracking content performance and area for periodic updates.
The AI Content Cluster Plan Prompt can streamline your content organization, making it easy to create cohesive and effective material for any audience.
Effortlessly draft comprehensive blog series.
Plan interconnected social media posts.
Outline in-depth product guides and tutorials.
Generate thematic email campaign sequences.
Develop structured educational content.
Copy this Prompt from the embed above
Chat with Taskade AI using your Prompt
Or, train an AI Agent with your Prompt