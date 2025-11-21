What Can You Do With This Automation?
Process form responses as they arrive
AI-categorize and prioritize responses
Create tasks for action items
Send personalized follow-up emails
Log responses to Google Sheets
Automation Flow
Trigger: Google Forms New Response
Actions:
- Parse form response data
- AI Categorize response type
- Create task in appropriate project
- Send personalized email response
- Log to tracking sheet
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Google Forms
Configure categorization rules
Enable the toggle to activate