📝 Google Forms Response Handler with AI

Process Google Forms responses with AI categorization, task creation, and personalized follow-up emails.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Process form responses as they arrive

  • AI-categorize and prioritize responses

  • Create tasks for action items

  • Send personalized follow-up emails

  • Log responses to Google Sheets

Automation Flow

Trigger: Google Forms New Response

Actions:

  1. Parse form response data
  2. AI Categorize response type
  3. Create task in appropriate project
  4. Send personalized email response
  5. Log to tracking sheet

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Google Forms

  • Configure categorization rules

  • Enable the toggle to activate