Categories

📊 Google Sheets Data Sync Pipeline with AI

Keep Google Sheets in sync with your Taskade projects. Auto-update sheets when tasks change, or create tasks from sheet rows.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Sync task data to Google Sheets for reporting

  • Create tasks from new sheet rows

  • Update sheets when task status changes

  • Build dashboards with live project data

  • Loop through sheet rows for bulk operations

Automation Flow

Trigger: Task Status Changed / Schedule Hourly

Actions:

  1. Get task details and metadata
  2. Find or create row in tracking sheet
  3. Update row with current status
  4. Calculate metrics in sheet
  5. Refresh dashboard data

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Google Sheets

  • Configure column mappings

  • Enable the toggle to activate