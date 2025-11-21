What Can You Do With This Automation?
Sync task data to Google Sheets for reporting
Create tasks from new sheet rows
Update sheets when task status changes
Build dashboards with live project data
Loop through sheet rows for bulk operations
Automation Flow
Trigger: Task Status Changed / Schedule Hourly
Actions:
- Get task details and metadata
- Find or create row in tracking sheet
- Update row with current status
- Calculate metrics in sheet
- Refresh dashboard data
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Google Sheets
Configure column mappings
Enable the toggle to activate