📄 Google Docs Report Generator with AI

Automatically generate Google Docs reports from project data. Create weekly updates, client reports, and meeting summaries with AI.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Generate formatted reports in Google Docs

  • Pull data from projects, tasks, and sheets

  • AI-write executive summaries

  • Share docs with stakeholders automatically

  • Create templated documents for consistency

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Weekly / Project Completed

Actions:

  1. Gather project data and metrics
  2. AI Generate report sections
  3. Create Google Doc from template
  4. Insert data and AI content
  5. Share with stakeholders and email link

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Google Docs

  • Create report template

  • Enable the toggle to activate