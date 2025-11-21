What Can You Do With This Automation?
Generate formatted reports in Google Docs
Pull data from projects, tasks, and sheets
AI-write executive summaries
Share docs with stakeholders automatically
Create templated documents for consistency
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Weekly / Project Completed
Actions:
- Gather project data and metrics
- AI Generate report sections
- Create Google Doc from template
- Insert data and AI content
- Share with stakeholders and email link
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Google Docs
Create report template
Enable the toggle to activate