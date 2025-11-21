download dots
Categories

👀 Pull Request Review Notifications with AI

Notify reviewers when PRs are opened, track review status, and alert on merge-ready PRs. Keep your code review process moving efficiently.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Notify reviewers in Slack when PR is opened

  • Create calendar block for review time

  • Track PR age and escalate stale reviews

  • Alert when PR is approved and merge-ready

  • Generate PR summary for team standup

Automation Flow

Trigger: GitHub New Pull Request

Actions:

  1. Parse PR details and reviewers
  2. Send Slack DM to each reviewer
  3. Create review task with deadline
  4. Block time on reviewer calendars
  5. Add to sprint tracking dashboard

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect GitHub and Slack

  • Map GitHub users to Slack users

  • Enable the toggle to activate