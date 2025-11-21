What Can You Do With This Automation?
Notify reviewers in Slack when PR is opened
Create calendar block for review time
Track PR age and escalate stale reviews
Alert when PR is approved and merge-ready
Generate PR summary for team standup
Automation Flow
Trigger: GitHub New Pull Request
Actions:
- Parse PR details and reviewers
- Send Slack DM to each reviewer
- Create review task with deadline
- Block time on reviewer calendars
- Add to sprint tracking dashboard
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect GitHub and Slack
Map GitHub users to Slack users
Enable the toggle to activate