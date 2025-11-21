🐛 GitHub Issue to Task Automation with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Create Taskade task when new GitHub issue is opened
AI-categorize issue priority (bug, feature, question)
Auto-assign based on labels or content
Notify team in Slack about new issues
Track issue status across both systems
Automation Flow
Trigger: GitHub New Issue
Actions:
- AI Categorize issue type and priority
- Create task in appropriate project
- Assign based on category/labels
- Post to #dev Slack channel
- Comment on GitHub issue with task link
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect your GitHub repository
Configure assignment rules
Enable the toggle to activate