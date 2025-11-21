download dots
🐛 GitHub Issue to Task Automation with AI

Automatically create Taskade tasks when GitHub issues are opened. Categorize with AI, assign to team members, and track resolution in your project management system.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Create Taskade task when new GitHub issue is opened

  • AI-categorize issue priority (bug, feature, question)

  • Auto-assign based on labels or content

  • Notify team in Slack about new issues

  • Track issue status across both systems

Automation Flow

Trigger: GitHub New Issue

Actions:

  1. AI Categorize issue type and priority
  2. Create task in appropriate project
  3. Assign based on category/labels
  4. Post to #dev Slack channel
  5. Comment on GitHub issue with task link

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect your GitHub repository

  • Configure assignment rules

  • Enable the toggle to activate