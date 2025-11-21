download dots
🚀 Release Notes & Changelog Generator with AI

Automatically generate release notes when new releases are published. Create changelogs, post announcements, and update documentation.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Generate AI-powered release notes from commits

  • Create formatted changelog document

  • Post release announcement to Slack

  • Publish to WordPress/blog

  • Tweet about new release

Automation Flow

Trigger: GitHub New Release

Actions:

  1. Get release details and commits
  2. AI Generate user-friendly release notes
  3. Create/update changelog document
  4. Post to #releases Slack channel
  5. Publish blog post announcement

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect GitHub and configure AI prompts

  • Set up announcement channels

  • Enable the toggle to activate