What Can You Do With This Automation?
Generate AI-powered release notes from commits
Create formatted changelog document
Post release announcement to Slack
Publish to WordPress/blog
Tweet about new release
Automation Flow
Trigger: GitHub New Release
Actions:
- Get release details and commits
- AI Generate user-friendly release notes
- Create/update changelog document
- Post to #releases Slack channel
- Publish blog post announcement
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect GitHub and configure AI prompts
Set up announcement channels
Enable the toggle to activate