Plan your trip to Niue, the Rock of Polynesia in the South Pacific! Free Collaborative Travel Template.

🇳🇺 Niue Itinerary Template

Plan your trip to the Rock of Polynesia!

Behold the coconut! 🌴🥥

Niue, the Rock of Polynesia, is the land of limestone cliffs, dramatic chasms, & pinnacles. It provides the perfect getaway if you’re looking to escape the tourist crowds, scale dramatic chasms & caves, snorkel/dive in crystal-clear waters, and watch dolphins & humpback whales 🐋

But it’s likely you’ve never heard of it before, which is understandable. Niue, a raised coral atoll, is the world’s smallest independent nation, tucked in the South Pacific in-between three other also not-so-well-known islands.

Nonetheless, Niue packs a punch if you’re a bold, adventurous traveler looking to get off the beaten path! 🥾 Get ready to hike, swim, and snorkel/dive 🤗🏊‍♀️

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started. Have fun!! 🇳🇺

