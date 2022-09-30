👍 Team Review Checklist Template

When a project wraps up, it’s only natural you want to maintain the momentum while spirits are high. But you can actually boost performance by hitting pause and conducting a team review.
This team review checklist will help you see how each team member contributed to a project, what worked, what didn’t work, and how to make the next project bigger and better.
Collaborate on Team Reviews
Our template helps teams collaborate using a single document for comments and suggestions. It also gives every team member an opportunity to voice their opinion and ask questions:
- “What did we do well?”
- “What can we improve on?”
- “Were all the tasks completed?”
- “Did we face any obstacles?”
- “How can they be avoided in the future?”
Wrap Up a Project With the Team Review Checklist
The team review checklist will help your team wind down and discuss any obstacles you faced during a project. Here are a few more reasons why you should use a team review checklist:
- Increase transparency. You don’t need walls upon walls of text. A checklist format is scannable, so it’s easier to highlight information and add value for your team.
- Collaborate on the same page. No more back-and-forth emails and hectic communication. Your team can chat and collaborate on the same page, in real-time.
- Customize everything. Celebrating team wins? Drag-and-drop them at the top of the list. Giving individual updates? Give team members a nudge with @mention.
How to Use the Team Review Checklist
- To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
- Open the template link and click on the ➕Use Template button.
- Choose the Workspace where you want to create your team review checklist.
- Customize your team review using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
- Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.
Create your own team review checklist on Taskade 👈