Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

An all-in-one checklist to assess your employees' performance. Free Task List Template.

💪 Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist Template

An all-in-one checklist to assess your employees’ performance.

Exciting times are ahead! Get this free, all-in-one checklist for evaluating your employees objectively and performance. Use it to promote cooperation and identify areas of improvement too!

Later on you can use this helpful document not only as a review, but also in giving employee assessments or in part of salary review.

Employee assessments are important for evaluating employee performance and revealing areas of improvement. They are also used for compensation review, promotions, terminations, etc.

Use our free, all-in-one checklist template to organize and assess your employees’ objectives and performance!

This checklist contains the following areas:

  1. 🎯 Objectives
  2. 🤔 Employee Self Assessment
  3. 👀 Manager’s Assessment of Employee
  4. 🔍 Assessment of Management Skills
  5. 💼 Professional Development Plan
  6. 💯 OVERALL PERFORMANCE GRADE

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started.

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

5S Office Audit
5S Office Audit
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Job Recruitment Tracker
Job Recruitment Tracker
Onboarding Checklist
Onboarding Checklist
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
New Employee Information Mapping
New Employee Information Mapping
Manager Checklist
Manager Checklist
Team Review Checklist
Team Review Checklist
1-on-1 Feedback
1-on-1 Feedback
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.