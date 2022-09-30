Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Plan, organize, and monitor your cash flows with this checklist. Free personal finance template.

💰 Revenue / Expense Tracker Template

Plan, organize, and monitor your cash flows with this checklist.

Cashflow is essential component of many aspects of our lives, both personally and professionally. Keeping track of what you earn and spend should always be a priority, but spreadsheets can be boring.

Accounting programs are not intuitive and can be difficult to use.

That’s why we’ve created a simple, easy-to-use template for you and/or your friends. (Yes, you can share it as well!)

Simply copy the template to your workplace of choice to get started!

