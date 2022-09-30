Reduce stress and nail your next interview with this job search template. Plan, organize, and track your job search process alone or collaboratively.

Hunting for a new job can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be! Do your research, take notes, and make sure you’re on the path toward the career of your dreams.

What Is a Job Search Tracker?

A job search tracker is a simple document that helps job seekers keep track of valuable job hunting intel. That can include company details, contact details, potential questions, and answers, as well as personal notes and comments for future reference.

Keep Track of Applications With This Job Search Tracker

Our job search template will help you organize key insights in a convenient and fully customizable way. Here’s how you can tailor it to your needs:

Visualize progress: View all your applications and offers in several ways. Transform this simple list into a board, chart, or mind map and work the way you want.

Add notes and comments: If you want to nail your next job interview, you need to pay attention to the fine details. Take notes and keep your insights organized.

See all the moving parts: Chances are you’re applying to dozens or even hundreds of companies. Manage the coming interviews in the brand new Calendar view.

Exciting times are ahead for you—it’s time to choose your next employer! The job market is wide open and there are lots of different companies and roles out there. Keeping track and researching each and every one of them can be a daunting task.

That’s where we come in! We’ve created a Free Template for you to use. Use it to organize your search, list all assets about the company, and plan your next action steps.

To get started, simply copy the template into your workspace of choice.

How to Use the Job Search Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your job search planner. Customize the planner using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Job Search Template with Taskade