Spark joy with this free KonMari method checklist to tidy up your home and organize your personal life ⚡️

Who Is Marie Kondo?

Marie Kondo is a Japanese organizing consultant and author. She is best known for developing the KonMari Method, a popular organizing and decluttering method that involves getting rid of excess possessions and organizing the remaining items in a way that is easy to maintain.

Kondo’s approach to organizing emphasizes the importance of keeping only the items that are truly needed and encourages people to let go of things that no longer serve a purpose or bring happiness.

What Is The KonMari Method?

The KonMari Method is an organizing and decluttering method developed by Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo.

The KonMari Method emphasizes the importance of keeping only the items that are truly needed or loved and encourages people to let go of things that no longer serve a purpose or bring happiness. The method is based on the idea that a clutter-free environment can lead to a more fulfilling and joyful life.

To follow the KonMari Method, individuals are encouraged to go through their possessions one category at a time, starting with clothes and ending with sentimental items, and to only keep the items that spark joy.

Why Use This Free KonMari Method Checklist Template?

If you want to declutter your home, you’ll need to collaborate with your family members or housemates to get things moving. This free template is fully customizable and ready for you to use as a base when collaborating on this project.

But before you collaborate with others to implement the KonMari Method in your home or office, here are a few tips to consider:

Set expectations. Make sure you are on the same page about what you want to accomplish. Set aside a dedicated time to work. This could be a few hours on a weekend, or a couple of evenings after work. Follow the KonMari Method’s guidelines. Go through your possessions one category at a time, starting with clothes and ending with sentimental items. Keep only the things that you need. Encourage and support each other. It can be difficult to let go of possessions, so be understanding and compassionate if your collaborator is having a hard time getting rid of something.

How To Use This KonMari Method Checklist Template in Taskade

Sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free . Click “Use Template” below and choose a workspace. Customize the template and get work done!

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!