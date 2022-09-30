Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Use this KonMari Method Checklist by Marie Kondo Template to tidy your home and spark joy. Start decluttering your house following this template.
Spark joy with this free KonMari method checklist to tidy up your home and organize your personal life ⚡️
Marie Kondo is a Japanese organizing consultant and author. She is best known for developing the KonMari Method, a popular organizing and decluttering method that involves getting rid of excess possessions and organizing the remaining items in a way that is easy to maintain.
Kondo’s approach to organizing emphasizes the importance of keeping only the items that are truly needed and encourages people to let go of things that no longer serve a purpose or bring happiness.
The KonMari Method is an organizing and decluttering method developed by Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo.
The KonMari Method emphasizes the importance of keeping only the items that are truly needed or loved and encourages people to let go of things that no longer serve a purpose or bring happiness. The method is based on the idea that a clutter-free environment can lead to a more fulfilling and joyful life.
To follow the KonMari Method, individuals are encouraged to go through their possessions one category at a time, starting with clothes and ending with sentimental items, and to only keep the items that spark joy.
If you want to declutter your home, you’ll need to collaborate with your family members or housemates to get things moving. This free template is fully customizable and ready for you to use as a base when collaborating on this project.
But before you collaborate with others to implement the KonMari Method in your home or office, here are a few tips to consider:
