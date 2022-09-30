Use this template to help you document your days with this bullet journal daily log template.

Let’s face it, memory is a playful thing. Your brain is terrible at remembering things that happened in the last couple of hours, and this daily log template can help with that.

The Bullet Journal’s Secret Sauce

There are many things to love about Ryder Carroll’s Bullet Journal (BuJo). But one of its most unique aspects is the daily log. The daily log is a simple bullet journal spread that lets you capture and store notes, thoughts, ideas, observations, and tasks in one place.

Don’t have the bandwidth to sit down and write a thousand words at the end of a long and exhausting day? Are you a big fan of minimalism? Do you like to keep track of the minutiae of your days as well as the big stuff? There’s a place for all that in your daily log.

How Does a Daily Log Work?

Using our template, you can create a single daily log project or keep your entire year’s worth of daily logs on the same page. Here are a few tips that’ll help you get started:

Outline everything. The Bullet Journal method is based on the concept of outlining. Indent bullets to create a high-level hierarchical overview of tasks and events.

Journal on the go. You can keep track of important events, add tasks, and take notes wherever you are. Access the template on desktop, mobile, and in a web browser.

Give it some personality. You can edit and format this daily log template to match your unique personality. Add #tags, upload images, or keep things simple and stick to text.

How to Use The Bullet Journal Daily Log Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕Use Template button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your bullet journal daily log. Customize your daily log using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

