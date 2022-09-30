The best way to keep track of your pay-per-click campaigns and social media activity.

The Internet created an infinite but also fiercely competitive market. Companies must constantly look for effective tools that allow them to stand out and reach their target audience. That can include pay-per-click advertising and building a social media presence.

What Is Pay-Per-Click Advertising?

Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is an internet marketing model where an advertiser pays a publisher a fee every time somebody clicks on an ad. Publishers include search engines, websites, and social networks like Facebook and Instagram.

Whether you want to run your own PPC campaigns or provide the service to your clients, you need a system to keep track of your recurring tasks and social media posts. You need a checklist for creating eye-catching and compelling ads that will attract a lot of clicks.

Stay on Track With the Pay-Per-Click Advertising/Recurring Social Media Tasks Template

This template will help you stay on schedule with all your pay-per-click campaigns and recurring social media tasks. Here’s how you can tailor it to your workflow:

Plan things out: Make sure to add all your weekly or monthly tasks to the document. With everything in place, add due dates and set recurring tasks as needed.

Optimize the workflow: Use the drag-and-drop feature to rearrange tasks according to priority. You can also organize actions by campaign with #hashtags.

Keep your team in the loop: Share this checklist with your social media team to keep everyone in the know. Assign tasks and track progress in a master agenda.

How to Use the Pay-Per-Click Advertising/Recurring Social Media Tasks Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your tasks list. Customize tasks list using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Use this free task list template to keep track of repetitive/recurring social media and pay-per-click advertising tasks! Feel free to customize it as needed.

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started!

Create a Pay-Per-Click Advertising/Recurring Social Media Tasks List with Taskade