The best way to keep track of your pay-per-click campaigns and social media activity.
The Internet created an infinite but also fiercely competitive market. Companies must constantly look for effective tools that allow them to stand out and reach their target audience. That can include pay-per-click advertising and building a social media presence.
Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is an internet marketing model where an advertiser pays a publisher a fee every time somebody clicks on an ad. Publishers include search engines, websites, and social networks like Facebook and Instagram.
Whether you want to run your own PPC campaigns or provide the service to your clients, you need a system to keep track of your recurring tasks and social media posts. You need a checklist for creating eye-catching and compelling ads that will attract a lot of clicks.
This template will help you stay on schedule with all your pay-per-click campaigns and recurring social media tasks. Here’s how you can tailor it to your workflow:
Use this free task list template to keep track of repetitive/recurring social media and pay-per-click advertising tasks! Feel free to customize it as needed.
Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started!
Create a Pay-Per-Click Advertising/Recurring Social Media Tasks List with Taskade