AI Implement Infinite Scrolling in React Prompts

Develop a smooth infinite scrolling feature in your React application to enhance user experience by loading additional content seamlessly as users reach the bottom of the page. This prompt should guide through integrating a library like 'react-infinite-scroll-component', fetching data from an API, updating state, and handling loading states effectively, ensuring an uninterrupted browsing experience.
AI can implement infinite scrolling in React apps to keep your content flowing smoothly, revolutionizing user experience and ensuring users stay engaged longer.
E-commerce websites to display endless product listings without interruptions
Social media platforms for seamless feed updates
News and blog sites for uninterrupted reading
Photo galleries for endless viewing
Data dashboards to keep insights readily accessible
