AI Implement Dark Mode Toggle in HTML and CSS Prompts

Create a dark mode toggle for your website using HTML and CSS. Start by defining your light mode and dark mode styles in your CSS. Then, in your HTML, add a toggle switch to activate dark mode. Use JavaScript to switch between the two style sets based on user interaction. Ensure the toggle state is remembered for user convenience.
