Craft an intuitive GraphQL API design for [Project Name], ensuring clear structures and efficient data retrieval. Consider how to define the schema, including types, queries, and mutations. Ensure the API supports real-time updates with subscriptions, if necessary. Focus on securing endpoints with authentication, providing detailed documentation, and optimizing performance for seamless integration and scalability across client applications.

Automatically generate GraphQL schemas tailored to your data models.

Optimize complex query structures for improved performance.

Simplify error-handling by generating intelligent error messages.

Facilitate seamless integration with existing REST APIs.

Boost collaboration by providing real-time suggestions for team-based API development.

