Craft an intuitive GraphQL API design for [Project Name], ensuring clear structures and efficient data retrieval. Consider how to define the schema, including types, queries, and mutations. Ensure the API supports real-time updates with subscriptions, if necessary. Focus on securing endpoints with authentication, providing detailed documentation, and optimizing performance for seamless integration and scalability across client applications.
Leverage AI to streamline your GraphQL API design process. This sophisticated prompt accelerates schema creation, optimizes queries, and automates error-handling, making API development effortless and efficient. Embrace a new era of intelligence in web development.
