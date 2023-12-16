Async/Await Implementation

Create a series of educational modules on implementing async/await in modern JavaScript. Start with an introductory segment explaining synchronous vs asynchronous operations, followed by practical exercises on converting traditional promise-based functions. Include debugging tips and real-world examples to solidify understanding. Conclude with a mini-project that reinforces concepts taught, ensuring learners leave with confidence in using async/await effectively.

