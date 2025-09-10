13 min readai
#workflows
Optimize your workflows with efficient processes and automation strategies.
30 articles• Page 1 of 2
12 min readautomation
Automate Your Hiring and Onboarding Process With AI: Taskade Workflow Kits for HR Teams
25 min readproductivity
Flowtime Technique Explained: Everything You Must Know
12 min readautomation
Automate Social Media with Taskade AI Kits (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, SEO)
13 min readautomation
4 AI Content Automation Kits That Save Your Time, Budget, and Sanity
11 min readautomation
4 AI Lead Generation Automations for Lead Capture, Scoring, Enrichment, and Follow-Up
12 min readai
5 AI SEO Automations to Dominate Search Rankings with Taskade AI Kits
11 min readautomation
5 Google Drive Automations You Can Launch Instantly with Taskade AI Kits
13 min readautomation
6 Google Sheets Automations You Can Launch Instantly with Taskade AI Kits
12 min readproductivity
MCP: Your AI Agents’ Superpower for Real-World Context and Automation
20 min readautomation
How AI Can Help You Manage Your Tasks
20 min readai
Agentic Workflows: Paving the Path Towards AGI
21 min readproductivity
Best AI-Powered To-Do List Apps in 2025:Boost Your Productivity with Smart Task Management
16 min readproject-management
Using the Critical Path Method (CPM) in Project Management: A Guide to Get Started
15 min readproductivity
8 Top AI Apps for Freelancers to Stay Organized and Productive in 2025
6 min readupdates
🌈 Generate Workflows with Sources, Custom Agents, Mobile AI Commands
15 min readproject-management
What Is Process Mapping? A Comprehensive Guide to Streamlining Your Workflows in 2025
21 min readproject-management
Embracing AI in Project Management: Reimagining the Way We Plan and Execute Projects
3 min readupdates
🌈 AI Workflow Generator (GPT-4), /Subtask Command, Multi-Line Notes, and More!
30 min readautomation