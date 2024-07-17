HelpLog inSign upSign up for free
What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Automatically generate comprehensive training completion reports for all team members.

  • Schedule and send periodic summaries to supervisors and team leads.

  • Integrate data from multiple training platforms for a consolidated view.

  • Highlight training completion rates and identify areas needing improvement.

  • Customize reports with specific metrics and performance indicators.

Use Cases For Training Completion Reports

  • HR departments tracking employee training progress and compliance.

  • Team leads monitoring the completion of mandatory training modules.

  • L&D (Learning and Development) teams evaluating the effectiveness of training programs.

  • Managers identifying skill gaps and planning for future training sessions.

  • Compliance officers ensuring that all regulatory and certification trainings are completed on time.

How To Use This Automation

Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:

  1. Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.

  2. Click ➕ Add automation

  3. Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.

  4. Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.

  5. Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.