Automatically generate comprehensive training completion reports for all team members.
Schedule and send periodic summaries to supervisors and team leads.
Integrate data from multiple training platforms for a consolidated view.
Highlight training completion rates and identify areas needing improvement.
Customize reports with specific metrics and performance indicators.
HR departments tracking employee training progress and compliance.
Team leads monitoring the completion of mandatory training modules.
L&D (Learning and Development) teams evaluating the effectiveness of training programs.
Managers identifying skill gaps and planning for future training sessions.
Compliance officers ensuring that all regulatory and certification trainings are completed on time.
Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:
Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.
Click ➕ Add automation
Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.
Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.
Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.