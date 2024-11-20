Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
🤖 AI Industry News LinkedIn Posting Automation

Unleash the future of engagement with Industry News LinkedIn Posting Automation—a powerful solution that effortlessly elevates your brand by consistently delivering the latest news and insights directly to your professional network.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Automatically curate and post relevant industry news articles to LinkedIn.
  • Schedule posts for peak engagement times to maximize reach.
  • Personalize captions with AI to align with your brand voice.
  • Track post performance with integrated analytics to refine strategies.
  • Collaborate seamlessly with team members for content approval and editing.

Use Cases For Industry News LinkedIn Posting Automation

  • Enhance brand authority by consistently sharing the latest industry news.
  • Save time on daily content scheduling, allowing focus on strategic tasks.
  • Increase engagement by providing followers with timely and valuable information.
  • Foster relationships with industry partners by highlighting their content.
  • Support marketing efforts with a steady stream of relevant, automated posts.

How To Use This Automation

  1. Go to the “Automations” tab in your workspace.
  2. Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose a template or start from scratch.
  3. Click “➕Add Trigger” and define the conditions.
  4. Click “➕Add Action” and define the conditions.
  5. Enable the toggle in the top-right corner to activate the automation.