Automatically distribute survey forms to your target audience through email or social media channels.
Collect and organize responses in a centralized database for easy access and analysis.
Set up automated reminders for respondents who haven’t completed the survey.
Generate comprehensive reports summarizing survey data and insights.
Integrate with CRM tools to update customer profiles based on new survey data.
Explore the various scenarios where automating market research survey forms can add immense value:
Customer Feedback Collection: Gather valuable insights from your customers about their experiences and preferences effortlessly.
Product Development: Use automated surveys to assess market demand and gather opinions on potential product features.
Brand Perception Studies: Analyze how your brand is perceived in different market segments with automated survey distribution and data collection.
Competitor Analysis: Gain insights into competitor activity and customer preferences by automating competitor-focused surveys.
Employee Satisfaction: Enhance HR processes by automatically collecting and analyzing employee feedback on workplace satisfaction and engagement.
Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:
Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.
Click ➕ Add automation
Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.
Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.
Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.