Automatically screen job applications based on predefined criteria
Rank candidates according to their qualifications and job requirements
Filter out applications that don’t meet minimum qualifications
Generate a prioritized list of the best candidates for further review
Provide instant feedback to applicants regarding their application status
Streamlining the initial screening process for high-volume job postings
Reducing the time HR teams spend manually reviewing applications
Improving the accuracy and consistency of candidate evaluations
Ensuring compliance with hiring standards and internal policies
Enhancing the overall candidate experience by providing timely updates
Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:
Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.
Click ➕ Add automation
Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.
Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.
Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.