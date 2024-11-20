Product
Featured
Convert Email To Tasks
Categories
🤖 AI Convert Email to Tasks
Seamlessly transform your messages into actionable tasks.
✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere
What Can You Do With This Automation?
Transform emails into actionable tasks instantly.
Organize tasks by priority, due date, or project category.
Automate task assignment to team members or specific departments.
Track all email-derived tasks in a unified workspace.
Enhance productivity by reducing manual data entry.
Use Cases for Email-to-Task Conversion
Streamline team workflows by auto-assigning incoming project requests.
Improve customer support with fast task generation from client emails.
Consolidate marketing leads by converting email inquiries to tasks.
Enhance HR processes by managing recruitment emails as tasks.
Simplify sales follow-ups by turning email leads into actionable tasks.
How To Use This Automation
Go to the “
Automations
” tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose a template or start from scratch.
Click “➕
Add Trigger
” and define the conditions.
Click “➕
Add Action
” and define the conditions.
Enable the toggle in the top-right corner to activate the automation.