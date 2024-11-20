Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
download dots
Categories

🤖 AI Convert Email to Tasks

Seamlessly transform your messages into actionable tasks.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Transform emails into actionable tasks instantly.
  • Organize tasks by priority, due date, or project category.
  • Automate task assignment to team members or specific departments.
  • Track all email-derived tasks in a unified workspace.
  • Enhance productivity by reducing manual data entry.

Use Cases for Email-to-Task Conversion

  • Streamline team workflows by auto-assigning incoming project requests.
  • Improve customer support with fast task generation from client emails.
  • Consolidate marketing leads by converting email inquiries to tasks.
  • Enhance HR processes by managing recruitment emails as tasks.
  • Simplify sales follow-ups by turning email leads into actionable tasks.

How To Use This Automation

  1. Go to the “Automations” tab in your workspace.
  2. Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose a template or start from scratch.
  3. Click “➕Add Trigger” and define the conditions.
  4. Click “➕Add Action” and define the conditions.
  5. Enable the toggle in the top-right corner to activate the automation.