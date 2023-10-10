Automate research and dive deep with our AI-driven Research Agent. Source and synthesize data with AI in real-time. Elevate your research game effortlessly!
Taskade’s AI Research Agent streamlines research, reducing manual work and integrating with various platforms for efficiency.
Simplify research with our AI Research Agent, your perfect research partner.
AI Research Agents can autonomously generate and execute tasks based on a given goal. Our Research Agent will let you automate research, allowing you to reduce manual work so that you can focus on other more important tasks.
Simply type /Research and enter your prompt – Our AI Agent will pull together a list of relevant insights and resources from the web.
Our AI Agent design is simple and intuitive. It allows you to create and modify agents without any technical know-how. You can customize every aspect of your AI Agents using a user-friendly, visual interface.
Choose your agent’s:
Ready to create your very own AI Research agent? Here’s how to get started:
Think of Taskade’s AI Agents as your personal trainable bot. It can perform tasks for you, but ultimately it’s only as effective when given the right tools at its disposal.
Thanks to the upcoming Taskade API, you’ll be able to enable other applications to integrate with Taskade and communicate directly with your AI Agent. This way, even though your AI agents live inside of Taskade, they can reach across various platforms to get work done for you.
Connect your agents to:
Do you want your Research Bot to explore the web and tap into external tools? Or do you want to keep it local with the knowledge limited to active projects?
Upload PDF, DOCX, and CSV files to train your agent on internal documentation, or enable web access and let it browse the internet to gather fresh insights from online resources.
