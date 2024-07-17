Stay effortlessly updated on your projects with Taskade’s email digests automation, delivering timely summaries right to your inbox.
An email digests automation for project updates ensures you receive concise and regular updates on project progress, making it easier to stay informed and manage tasks effectively. Here’s what it can do:
Summarize key project milestones and deliverables in a single email.
Highlight recent task completions and upcoming deadlines.
Provide insights into team activity and productivity.
Integrate with project management tools to pull relevant data.
Customize the frequency and content of digests to match your needs.
Project Managers: Receive daily or weekly summaries of project progress to stay on top of milestones and deadlines.
Team Members: Stay informed about team activities and updates without needing to constantly check the project management tool.
Executives: Get high-level overviews of multiple projects to monitor progress and identify potential issues.
Clients: Keep clients updated on project status with regular, customized email summaries.
Remote Teams: Ensure all team members, regardless of location, are kept in the loop with consistent and comprehensive updates.
Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:
Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.
Click ➕ Add automation
Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.
Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.
Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.