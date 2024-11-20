Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
🤖 AI Work Availability LinkedIn Posting Automation

Unlock the potential of seamless networking and maximize your professional visibility with Work Availability LinkedIn Posting Automation—effortlessly keeping your profile up-to-date and ahead of the competition!

Agentic AI workflows
100% fully customizable
Download & edit on-the-go
Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Effortlessly schedule and publish LinkedIn posts announcing work availability.
  • Customize posts to include specific job roles, skills, and preferred work locations.
  • Automatically adjust posting frequency based on job application cycle or recruitment needs.
  • Integrate with calendar tools to sync availability updates for timely and relevant posting.
  • Track engagement metrics to refine and optimize future postings.

Use Cases For Work Availability LinkedIn Posting Automation

  • Enable freelancers to announce their availability for new projects at regular intervals.
  • Assist recruiters in broadcasting open positions or candidate availability post-interview cycles.
  • Support businesses in maintaining a visible presence during employee transition periods.
  • Facilitate job seekers in consistently updating their LinkedIn network as they explore new positions.
  • Aid consulting firms in promoting consultant availability for upcoming client engagements.

How To Use This Automation

  1. Go to the “Automations” tab in your workspace.
  2. Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose a template or start from scratch.
  3. Click “➕Add Trigger” and define the conditions.
  4. Click “➕Add Action” and define the conditions.
  5. Enable the toggle in the top-right corner to activate the automation.