Unlock seamless efficiency with our cutting-edge automation that transforms emails into fully-fledged projects in a single click.

This custom automation allows you to create projects from emails automatically. Simply enter your email address in the automation flow and edit the instructions to get started in seconds.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Convert Emails to Projects : Seamlessly transform email content into organized projects, eliminating manual entry.

: Seamlessly transform email content into organized projects, eliminating manual entry. Automate Task Assignment : Automatically assign tasks based on email content, streamlining workflow management.

: Automatically assign tasks based on email content, streamlining workflow management. Prioritize Tasks : Use keywords in emails to set task priorities instantly.

: Use keywords in emails to set task priorities instantly. Track Deadlines : Extract dates from emails to record deadlines immediately.

: Extract dates from emails to record deadlines immediately. Centralize Communication: Integrate email details into projects to centralize communications and task data.

Use Cases for Creating Projects from Emails

Client Requests : Automatically create projects from client emails to ensure no details are missed.

: Automatically create projects from client emails to ensure no details are missed. Sales Inquiries : Transform sales inquiry emails into actionable projects to enhance response efficiency.

: Transform sales inquiry emails into actionable projects to enhance response efficiency. Support Queries : Use customer support emails to generate projects, ensuring prompt resolution.

: Use customer support emails to generate projects, ensuring prompt resolution. Event Planning : Convert event coordination emails into structured project plans.

: Convert event coordination emails into structured project plans. HR Onboarding: Turn onboarding emails into detailed tasks for seamless new hire integration.

How To Use This Automation