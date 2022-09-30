🎒 New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist Template

Make sure that you don’t miss a thing when bringing on new employees by creating a new hire onboarding checklist. This template will help you to get started in standardizing your onboarding process.

New hire onboarding is a critical phase in the employee’s journey since it acts as the foundation for the employee’s entire experience with your organization. Without the right structure in place, this process can go poorly, which only serves to make it less likely that your company will appeal to new and prospective employees. If you want to be certain your onboarding process will be as effective as possible, it’s highly recommended that you follow a checklist, which will ensure that nothing falls through the cracks. This guide tells you all you need to know about employee onboarding checklists and how to create them.

What Is an Employee Onboarding Checklist?

A new hire onboarding checklist is a document you can create to better organize the many steps involved with helping guide your new hires through the initial days, weeks, and months that they work at your company. Having a checklist on hand increases the likelihood that every stage of the onboarding process will be completed without issue.

The first days and weeks after an employee starts working at your company will set the tone for the type of experience the employee will have in the future, which is why it’s important to make a good first impression. Implementing an effective onboarding process should allow new hires to be properly integrated into teams without issue.

Because the onboarding process can be a hectic time for everyone involved, having access to an onboarding employee checklist should ensure that you don’t skip an important step of the process.

What Should Be on a New Employee Checklist?

Before you go about creating a new hire onboarding checklist, there are several tips and suggestions that you should keep in mind. First of all, you should think about sending out a welcome email to every new employee you hire. This email should help the new hire get ready for their first day on the job.

Make sure that you include some details about what types of tasks the day will involve. Some key information about the first day should also be incorporated into the email. For instance, you should include the starting time and office location in the email.

It’s also highly recommended that you clarify who the hire will report to and what their general responsibilities will be. Everyone needs to be on the same page. While there are several different methods you can use to create a new employee checklist, you should consider separating the checklist into different time periods that span the first year of employment for the new hire.

When you start making this checklist, you could create a day one checklist, a week one checklist, and additional lists of tasks that must be performed on a regular basis. The most commonly used onboarding employee checklist is detailed in the following.

How Do I Make an Onboarding Checklist?

Here are some examples of things you might want to include in your own onboarding checklist. Remember, the new hire onboarding checklist template on this page is fully customizable, so you can adapt it to suit your needs.

Day One

Perform a standard job orientation alongside team introductions and a tour of the facility or office.

Review the company’s code of conduct and professional ethics.

Review the employee’s schedule for the first week as well as their work hours.

Explain the base compensation and any benefits the employee has access to.

Review every company-wide policy that the employee should be aware of, which includes everything from security policies to safety policies.

Review information about the specific position the new hire has.

Provide a handbook, after which you should take the time to answer any questions the new hire has.

Set up a desktop computer, laptop, and any other equipment the employee is expected to maintain.

Schedule employee training if necessary.

Week One

Hold regular meetings with any new employees.

Review performance evaluations and set performance goals.

Make sure that the employee has met with every colleague they are expected to work with.

Provide initial assignments to your new hire.

90-day

Review all past and future tasks/assignments.

Set additional performance goals.

Conduct a more informal performance review.

Give constructive feedback.

Review how the employee is progressing through their training.

Conclusion

Utilizing an onboarding checklist for your new hires ensures that nothing is missed in the onboarding process and standardizes the experience that each of your new hires will have.