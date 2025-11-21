Build investor confidence with our AI Investor Relations Workspace. Built with Taskade Genesis, this workspace manages updates, metrics, and stakeholder communication.

What Is an Investor Relations Workspace?

An Investor Relations Workspace is a hub for managing investor communications. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes metrics dashboards, document libraries, update feeds, and stakeholder access controls.

Why Use an AI Investor Workspace?

Investors need transparency. This workspace delivers:

Metrics Dashboards: KPIs and performance data

Document Library: Reports, filings, and decks

Update Feed: Progress updates and announcements

Stakeholder Access: Controlled visibility by role

Automated Updates: Automations send regular reports

Who Should Use This Workspace?

This Investor Workspace helps:

Startups managing investor relations

CFOs organizing financial communications

Fund Managers reporting to LPs

Board Members accessing company data

Enterprises managing stakeholder communication

How To Deploy This Workspace?

Click "Use Workspace" to open the Investor Relations template Add metrics and dashboards Upload documents and reports Set up stakeholder access levels Configure automated updates

Build custom investor systems with Taskade Genesis. Connect to /generate/client-portals for stakeholder portals. Explore the Community Gallery.