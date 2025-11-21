Deliver excellent support with our AI Support Operations Workspace. Built with Taskade Genesis, this workspace manages tickets, knowledge, and team performance.

What Is a Support Operations Workspace?

A Support Operations Workspace is a hub for customer support teams. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes ticket management, knowledge bases, performance metrics, and team coordination.

Why Use an AI Support Workspace?

Support teams need organization. This workspace delivers:

Ticket Management: Track and resolve issues

Track and resolve issues Knowledge Base: Self-service documentation

Self-service documentation Performance Metrics: CSAT, response times, resolution rates

CSAT, response times, resolution rates Team Coordination: Assignments and handoffs

Assignments and handoffs Automated Routing: Automations assign tickets

Who Should Use This Workspace?

This Support Workspace helps:

Support Teams managing tickets

managing tickets Customer Success tracking accounts

tracking accounts Help Desk organizing requests

organizing requests IT Support managing internal issues

managing internal issues Any Team handling support requests

How To Deploy This Workspace?

Click "Use Workspace" to open the Support Operations template Set up ticket categories and workflows Create knowledge base articles Configure team assignments Monitor performance metrics

Build custom support systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for automated responses. Explore the Community Gallery.