Deliver projects successfully with our AI Project Management Workspace. Built with Taskade Genesis, this workspace handles planning, execution, and tracking in one place.

What Is a Project Management Workspace?

A Project Management Workspace is a comprehensive hub for running projects. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes project plans, task breakdowns, resource allocation, and progress reporting.

Why Use an AI Project Workspace?

Projects need structure. This workspace provides it:

Project Planning: Scope, timeline, and resource planning

Scope, timeline, and resource planning Task Breakdown: Work breakdown structures and assignments

Work breakdown structures and assignments Progress Tracking: Visual dashboards and status reports

Visual dashboards and status reports Resource Management: Team capacity and allocation

Team capacity and allocation Automated Reports: Automations send status updates

Who Should Use This Workspace?

This Project Workspace helps:

Project Managers running complex projects

running complex projects Team Leads coordinating deliverables

coordinating deliverables Agencies managing client projects

managing client projects Product Teams shipping features

shipping features Anyone managing structured work

How To Deploy This Workspace?

Click "Use Workspace" to open the Project Management template Define project scope and milestones Break down work into tasks Assign team members and deadlines Track progress and adjust

Build custom project systems with Taskade Genesis. Learn about Workspace DNA. Explore the Community Gallery.