Supercharge team productivity with our AI Team Task Workspace. Built with Taskade Genesis, this workspace coordinates tasks, projects, and collaboration across your team.

What Is a Team Task Workspace?

A Team Task Workspace is a shared hub for team coordination. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes task boards, project tracking, deadline management, and team communication.

Why Use an AI Team Workspace?

Disconnected tools slow teams down. This workspace accelerates:

Task Boards: Kanban, lists, and calendar views

Kanban, lists, and calendar views Project Tracking: Progress and milestone visibility

Progress and milestone visibility Deadline Management: Never miss due dates

Never miss due dates Team Communication: Discussions in context

Discussions in context Automated Updates: Automations notify on progress

Who Should Use This Workspace?

This Team Workspace helps:

Project Teams coordinating work

coordinating work Remote Teams staying aligned

staying aligned Departments managing workflows

managing workflows Cross-functional Groups collaborating

collaborating Any Team needing shared coordination

How To Deploy This Workspace?

Click "Use Workspace" to open the Team Task template Add team members and set roles Create projects and tasks Configure notification preferences Start collaborating

Build custom team systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for task assistance. Explore the Community Gallery.