Master customer relationships with our AI CRM Workspace. Built with Taskade Genesis, this workspace manages contacts, deals, and customer communication in one place.
What Is a CRM Workspace?
A CRM Workspace is a dedicated hub for managing customer relationships. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes contact databases, deal pipelines, communication logs, and sales dashboards.
Why Use an AI CRM Workspace?
Spreadsheets can't scale. This workspace grows with you:
- Contact Database: All customer information organized
- Deal Pipeline: Visual sales process tracking
- Communication History: Log all interactions
- Task Integration: Follow-ups linked to contacts
- Automated Follow-ups: Automations ensure no lead falls through
Who Should Use This Workspace?
This CRM Workspace helps:
- Sales Teams managing pipelines
- Small Businesses tracking customers
- Freelancers managing client relationships
- Startups building customer databases
- Anyone needing organized customer data
How To Deploy This Workspace?
- Click "Use Workspace" to open the CRM template
- Import or add your contacts
- Set up your deal pipeline stages
- Configure automation rules
- Start tracking customer relationships
Build custom CRM systems with Taskade Genesis. Connect to /generate/agents for sales assistance. Explore the Community Gallery.