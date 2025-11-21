Keep everything running with our AI Maintenance Tracking Workspace. Built with Taskade Genesis, this workspace manages equipment, schedules, and work orders.

What Is a Maintenance Tracking Workspace?

A Maintenance Tracking Workspace is a hub for facility and equipment maintenance. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes equipment registers, maintenance schedules, work orders, and service history.

Why Use an AI Maintenance Workspace?

Preventive maintenance saves money. This workspace enables it:

Equipment Registry: Track all assets

Track all assets Maintenance Schedules: Preventive maintenance calendar

Preventive maintenance calendar Work Orders: Create and track service requests

Create and track service requests Service History: Complete maintenance records

Complete maintenance records Automated Reminders: Automations schedule maintenance

Who Should Use This Workspace?

This Maintenance Workspace helps:

Facility Managers maintaining buildings

maintaining buildings Operations Teams managing equipment

managing equipment Property Managers tracking assets

tracking assets Fleet Managers scheduling vehicle maintenance

scheduling vehicle maintenance Any Organization with maintenance needs

How To Deploy This Workspace?

Click "Use Workspace" to open the Maintenance Tracking template Add equipment and assets Set up maintenance schedules Configure work order workflows Track service history

Build custom maintenance systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for scheduling. Explore the Community Gallery.