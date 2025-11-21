Keep everything running with our AI Maintenance Tracking Workspace. Built with Taskade Genesis, this workspace manages equipment, schedules, and work orders.
What Is a Maintenance Tracking Workspace?
A Maintenance Tracking Workspace is a hub for facility and equipment maintenance. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes equipment registers, maintenance schedules, work orders, and service history.
Why Use an AI Maintenance Workspace?
Preventive maintenance saves money. This workspace enables it:
- Equipment Registry: Track all assets
- Maintenance Schedules: Preventive maintenance calendar
- Work Orders: Create and track service requests
- Service History: Complete maintenance records
- Automated Reminders: Automations schedule maintenance
Who Should Use This Workspace?
This Maintenance Workspace helps:
- Facility Managers maintaining buildings
- Operations Teams managing equipment
- Property Managers tracking assets
- Fleet Managers scheduling vehicle maintenance
- Any Organization with maintenance needs
How To Deploy This Workspace?
- Click "Use Workspace" to open the Maintenance Tracking template
- Add equipment and assets
- Set up maintenance schedules
- Configure work order workflows
- Track service history
Build custom maintenance systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for scheduling. Explore the Community Gallery.