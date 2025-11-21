download dots
🧾 Invoice & Billing Automation with AI

Generate professional invoices automatically, track payments, and send reminders for overdue accounts.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Streamline your billing operations:

  • Auto-Generate Invoices: Create invoices from completed projects.
  • Payment Tracking: Monitor payment status in real-time.
  • Reminder Sequences: Automated overdue payment reminders.
  • Stripe Integration: Process payments seamlessly.
  • Financial Reports: Weekly billing summaries.

Use Cases

  • Freelancers: Get paid faster with professional invoicing.
  • Agencies: Manage client billing efficiently.
  • Consultants: Track billable hours and generate invoices.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Connect Stripe for payment processing.
  • Configure invoice templates.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.