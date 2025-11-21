🧾 Invoice & Billing Automation with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Streamline your billing operations:
- Auto-Generate Invoices: Create invoices from completed projects.
- Payment Tracking: Monitor payment status in real-time.
- Reminder Sequences: Automated overdue payment reminders.
- Stripe Integration: Process payments seamlessly.
- Financial Reports: Weekly billing summaries.
Use Cases
- Freelancers: Get paid faster with professional invoicing.
- Agencies: Manage client billing efficiently.
- Consultants: Track billable hours and generate invoices.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Connect Stripe for payment processing.
- Configure invoice templates.
- Enable the toggle to activate.