What Can You Do With This Automation?
Streamline your financial close:
- Transaction Aggregation: Pull payments from Stripe.
- AI Reconciliation: Identify discrepancies.
- Report Generation: Create P&L summaries.
- Distribution: Email reports to leadership.
Use Cases
- Finance Teams: Reduce manual data gathering.
- CFOs: Get accurate reports automatically.
- Startups: Keep investors updated.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Set up monthly schedule trigger.
- Configure Stripe and Sheets data gathering.
- Enable the toggle to activate.