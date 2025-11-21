download dots
📊 Financial Close Automation with AI

Complete month-end close 90% faster with automated reconciliation.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Streamline your financial close:

  • Transaction Aggregation: Pull payments from Stripe.
  • AI Reconciliation: Identify discrepancies.
  • Report Generation: Create P&L summaries.
  • Distribution: Email reports to leadership.

Use Cases

  • Finance Teams: Reduce manual data gathering.
  • CFOs: Get accurate reports automatically.
  • Startups: Keep investors updated.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Set up monthly schedule trigger.
  • Configure Stripe and Sheets data gathering.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.