Build fitness habits with our AI-powered Fitness Tracker. Built with Taskade Genesis, this app helps you log workouts, track progress, and stay motivated on your fitness journey.

What Is an AI Fitness Tracker?

An AI Fitness Tracker helps you log exercises, track workout consistency, and monitor progress over time. Set goals, record your workouts, and see your improvement with clear visualizations. Data stored securely in Projects & Memory.

Why Use an AI Fitness Tracker?

Consistency is the key to fitness success. Our tracker helps you stay on track:

Easy Logging: Quick workout entry with one tap

See your improvement over time

Set and track fitness targets

Build consistent exercise routines

Visual progress keeps you going

Who Should Use This App?

This AI Fitness Tracker is perfect for:

Fitness Beginners building exercise habits

tracking bodyweight workouts

monitoring training consistency

working toward fitness goals

How To Use This AI Fitness Tracker?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Fitness Tracker Set your fitness goals Log workouts as you complete them Track your progress over time Stay motivated with visual achievements

Build your own fitness apps with Taskade Genesis. Add Automations for workout reminders. Explore wellness apps in the Community Gallery.