Create professional invoices in seconds with our AI-powered Invoice Generator. Built with Taskade Genesis, this app is perfect for freelancers, small businesses, and agencies who need fast, accurate billing.

What Is an AI Invoice Generator?

An AI Invoice Generator automates the creation of professional invoices from simple inputs. Enter client details, line items, and rates — the app calculates totals, applies taxes, and formats everything professionally. Powered by Custom AI Agents, this app includes smart automations for recurring invoices and payment tracking.

Why Use an AI Invoice Generator?

Manual invoicing is time-consuming and error-prone. Our AI Invoice Generator solves these problems:

Generate complete invoices in seconds, not minutes Automatic Calculations: Totals, taxes, and discounts calculated automatically

Clean, branded invoice designs ready to send Client Management: Store client details in Projects & Memory for quick repeat invoicing

Who Should Use This App?

This AI Invoice Generator is perfect for:

billing clients for projects and hourly work Small Businesses managing customer invoicing and payments

creating branded invoices for multiple clients Consultants tracking billable hours and generating statements

How To Use This AI Invoice Generator?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Invoice Generator app Enter your business details and client information Add line items with descriptions, quantities, and rates Review the automatically calculated totals Export or share your professional invoice

New to Taskade? Follow our Create Your First App tutorial to get started. Explore more business apps in the Community Gallery.