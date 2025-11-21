Create engaging polls in seconds with our AI-powered Poll Creator. Built with Taskade Genesis, this app is perfect for collecting feedback, making group decisions, or engaging audiences.

What Is an AI Poll Creator?

An AI Poll Creator helps you build custom polls and surveys with multiple choice options, real-time voting, and instant results visualization. Powered by Projects & Memory, this app makes it easy to gather opinions and make data-driven decisions.

Why Use an AI Poll Creator?

Getting group input shouldn't be complicated. Our Poll Creator makes it simple:

Quick Creation: Build polls in seconds with custom questions

Add as many answer choices as you need Real-Time Results: Watch votes come in live

Share polls via link to anyone Result Analysis: See voting patterns and percentages clearly

Who Should Use This App?

This AI Poll Creator works great for:

Team Leaders making group decisions

making group decisions Teachers engaging students with quick polls

engaging students with quick polls Event Planners gathering attendee preferences

gathering attendee preferences Content Creators engaging audiences and followers

engaging audiences and followers Anyone who needs quick feedback from a group

How To Use This AI Poll Creator?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Poll Creator Write your poll question Add answer options Share the poll link Watch real-time results come in

