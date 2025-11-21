Split expenses fairly and instantly with our AI-powered Expense Splitter. Built with Taskade Genesis, this app is perfect for roommates, trips, events, or any group spending scenario.

What Is an AI Expense Splitter?

An AI Expense Splitter automatically calculates how to divide shared costs among group members. Add expenses as they happen, and the app tracks who paid, who owes, and the simplest way to settle up. Powered by Projects & Memory for real-time data storage and smart calculations.

Why Use an AI Expense Splitter?

Splitting bills manually leads to confusion and forgotten debts. Our Expense Splitter eliminates the hassle:

Unlimited Groups: Create separate groups for different occasions — trips, roommates, events

Create separate groups for different occasions — trips, roommates, events Smart Splitting: Split equally, by percentage, or by custom amounts

Split equally, by percentage, or by custom amounts Real-Time Balance: Always know who owes what with live calculations

Always know who owes what with live calculations Settlement Suggestions: Get the simplest payment plan to settle all debts

Get the simplest payment plan to settle all debts Expense History: Track all transactions with timestamps and notes

Who Should Use This App?

This AI Expense Splitter is perfect for:

Roommates splitting rent, utilities, and household expenses

splitting rent, utilities, and household expenses Travel Groups managing trip costs and shared experiences

managing trip costs and shared experiences Event Organizers tracking group purchases and contributions

tracking group purchases and contributions Couples managing shared finances and joint expenses

managing shared finances and joint expenses Friend Groups splitting dinner bills and entertainment costs

How To Use This AI Expense Splitter?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Expense Splitter app Create a group and add participants Log expenses with payer and split details View real-time balances for everyone Follow settlement suggestions to clear all debts

Want to build your own expense tracker? Learn how Genesis works and create your first app. Browse more finance apps in the Community Gallery.