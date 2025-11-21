Run your store efficiently with our AI-powered Store Manager. Built with Taskade Genesis, this app tracks orders, manages customers, and monitors inventory in one unified system.

What Is an AI Store Manager?

An AI Store Manager brings together order tracking, customer management, and inventory control in one simple interface. Powered by Projects & Memory, it's perfect for small businesses that need streamlined operations without complex enterprise software.

Why Use an AI Store Manager?

Managing a store with separate tools is chaotic. Our manager unifies everything:

Order Tracking: See all orders and their status

See all orders and their status Customer Database: Keep customer information organized

Keep customer information organized Inventory Sync: Track stock as orders come in

Track stock as orders come in Simple Interface: Easy to use without training

Easy to use without training Business Insights: See sales and performance at a glance

Who Should Use This App?

This AI Store Manager helps:

Small Shop Owners managing daily operations

managing daily operations Online Sellers tracking orders and customers

tracking orders and customers Pop-up Businesses needing portable management

needing portable management Side Hustlers running small operations

running small operations Anyone starting a retail business

How To Use This AI Store Manager?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Store Manager Add your products and inventory Enter orders as they come in Track customer information Monitor your business performance

Build your own business apps with Taskade Genesis. Add Automations for order notifications. Explore more apps in the Community Gallery.