📡 Website Performance Alert System with AI

Monitor website performance and get instant alerts for downtime, slow pages, and critical errors.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build proactive website monitoring:

  • Uptime Monitoring: Check site availability regularly.
  • Performance Tracking: Monitor page load speeds.
  • Error Detection: Catch critical errors immediately.
  • Instant Alerts: Slack/SMS notifications for issues.
  • Incident Logging: Track all issues for post-mortems.

Use Cases

  • DevOps Teams: Proactive infrastructure monitoring.
  • Agencies: Monitor client websites.
  • E-commerce: Ensure checkout availability.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Configure monitoring endpoints.
  • Set up alert thresholds and channels.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.