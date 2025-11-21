📡 Website Performance Alert System with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build proactive website monitoring:
- Uptime Monitoring: Check site availability regularly.
- Performance Tracking: Monitor page load speeds.
- Error Detection: Catch critical errors immediately.
- Instant Alerts: Slack/SMS notifications for issues.
- Incident Logging: Track all issues for post-mortems.
Use Cases
- DevOps Teams: Proactive infrastructure monitoring.
- Agencies: Monitor client websites.
- E-commerce: Ensure checkout availability.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Configure monitoring endpoints.
- Set up alert thresholds and channels.
- Enable the toggle to activate.